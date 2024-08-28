OPP warn of fraudster impersonating Service Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are warning residents in Carleton Place and the surrounding area of a fraudster going around impersonating a Service Ontario employee, attempting to trick homeowners into handing over large sums of money.

A man was reported going door-to-door in the Sarah Street area in Carleton Place, telling residents there is a lien on their property. He claims to be a lawyer with Service Ontario and offers to help remove the lien if the homeowner pays a fee up front.

The man provides a realistic looking receipt to intended victims to add legitimacy to the scam, police say.

A fraudulent Service Ontario receipt OPP say a scammer has been showing residents in Carleton Place, Ont., claiming a lien has been taken out against their home. (OPP/supplied)

Police did not provide a description of the man, but were very clear: this individual does not work with Service Ontario.

"If you encounter this individual or anyone making such a claim, ask them to leave," OPP said. "When in doubt, contact Service Ontario directly."

Police issued the warning about this particular scam Tuesday, but have cautioned residents in eastern Ontario about door-to-door scammers before.

The province of Ontario banned some forms of unsolicited door-to-door sales to protect people from aggressive and misleading contractors in 2018. The ban includes air conditioners, air purifiers, duct cleaning, furnaces, water filters or softeners, and water heaters.

But some people continue to prey on others by pushing them to sign unsolicited contracts, or by claiming to be working with or on behalf of a government agency.

Police say when you sign a contract with a business or individual to buy or lease products or services, the Consumer Protection Act protects you from unfair practices. You can find out how you are protected by the Consumer Protection Act on the Ontario government's website.

Other tips to protect yourself from fraud include:

not answering your door unless you are expecting an invited guest;

not sharing personal information or copies of any bills or financial statements with door-to-door solicitors;

not making impulsive decisions on the spot;

not signing contracts and blank documents — investigate further and ask questions;

asking yourself: Why has this person offered to help? How do they know my situation?

You should also check regularly on family members who might be vulnerable.

If you have been a victim of fraud, contact your local police. If you’re in OPP jurisdiction, call 1-888-310-1122.

You should also report suspected or potential frauds to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre. You can also visit the Fraud Centre’s website to learn more about current and emerging scams and how to avoid them.