OPP seize $7.5 million worth of drugs in eastern Ontario
The Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says one person is facing multiple charges after a traffic complaint on Highway 17 in Head Clara Maria Township.
Police say they received a call just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday reporting “a traffic hazard” along the highway.
Responding officers located and stopped the vehicle, which had one occupant, police say.
“They were arrested and transported to detachment for further testing,” The OPP said in a news release on Friday.
Police then executed a search warrant as a result of the investigation. They did not specify where it was executed.
The execution of the search warrant resulted in the seizure of approximately 125 Kg of crystal methamphetamine -- estimated street value of $7.5 million dollars, police add.
Police have also seized a prohibited firearm, suppressor, cash and a motor vehicle, the OPP added.
The investigation is continuing.
Robin Moulton, 54, of Minto, New Brunswick has been charged with impaired operation, possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking as well as trafficking in schedule I substance.
The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on April 4.
