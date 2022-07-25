OPP seize $500,000 worth of illegal drugs in Ottawa bust

Ontario Provincial Police say officers have seized half a million dollars worth of illegal street drugs following a bust in Ottawa.

The OPP’s organized crime enforcement bureau began a drug trafficking investigation in the capital in June. Three places in Ottawa were searched Friday after police obtained warrants, at which point one man was arrested and numerous drugs were seized.

Police say officers seized more than 12 kg of suspected cocaine, 540 tablets of suspected MDMA, more than 5,000 suspected oxycodone pills, 650 g of suspected crystal meth, over 1,000 suspected methamphetamine tablets, 4 kg of what police described as “a suspected cutting agent”, as well as ammunition, a cocaine press and U.S. currency.

Police said the estimated street value of the drugs is $500,000.

Jason Dizzell, 30, of Ottawa is facing numerous drug trafficking charges. He was held in custody over the weekend with a court appearance Monday.