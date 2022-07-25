OPP seize $500,000 worth of illegal drugs in Ottawa bust
OPP seize $500,000 worth of illegal drugs in Ottawa bust
Ontario Provincial Police say officers have seized half a million dollars worth of illegal street drugs following a bust in Ottawa.
The OPP’s organized crime enforcement bureau began a drug trafficking investigation in the capital in June. Three places in Ottawa were searched Friday after police obtained warrants, at which point one man was arrested and numerous drugs were seized.
Police say officers seized more than 12 kg of suspected cocaine, 540 tablets of suspected MDMA, more than 5,000 suspected oxycodone pills, 650 g of suspected crystal meth, over 1,000 suspected methamphetamine tablets, 4 kg of what police described as “a suspected cutting agent”, as well as ammunition, a cocaine press and U.S. currency.
Police said the estimated street value of the drugs is $500,000.
Jason Dizzell, 30, of Ottawa is facing numerous drug trafficking charges. He was held in custody over the weekend with a court appearance Monday.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Read the full text of Pope Francis' speech and apology
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools during a visit to Maskwacis, Alta. Read the full text of his speech, translated from Spanish.
DEVELOPING | Suspect arrested after shooting with 'several victims' in Langley, B.C., that prompted emergency alerts
A suspect has been arrested after multiple people were shot in several locations throughout Langley, B.C., Monday morning, Mounties say.
Victims of brazen double homicide in Whistler, B.C., identified
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team has identified the victims of a brazen shooting in Whistler, B.C.
WATCH LIVE | Blair, Lucki deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Canadian citizen killed in Ukraine with three other foreign volunteer fighters identified
A Canadian citizen who died recently in Ukraine has been identified as a volunteer fighter who was part of a special operations group within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
Ontario announces back-to-school plan to 'catch up' from pandemic
The Ontario government has released a plan to help students catch up following two years of interrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Storms cause significant damage across eastern Ontario; tornado suspected
Crews from Environment and Climate Change Canada and Western University’s Northern Tornadoes Project are investigating to determine whether tornadoes are responsible for damage across eastern Ontario following storms Sunday night.
Atlantic
-
Patient dies following 'tragic event' in ER at Edmundston, N.B. hospital
New Brunswick’s Vitalité Health Network says a patient has died following a “tragic event” in the emergency department at a hospital in Edmundston, N.B.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Blair, Lucki deny interference in RCMP N.S. mass shooting investigation
A month after the controversy first made headlines, key players are testifying Monday as part of a parliamentary probe into allegations of political interference in the RCMP's investigation of the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senior Mountie who oversaw investigation into N.S. mass shooting testifies at inquiry
The senior Mountie in charge of the investigation into the 2020 mass shooting that claimed 22 lives in Nova Scotia is testifying today at a public inquiry.
Toronto
-
Ontario announces back-to-school plan to 'catch up' from pandemic
The Ontario government has released a plan to help students catch up following two years of interrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
These are the 10 most expensive homes in Ontario
Ten of the 25 most expensive homes in Canada’s largest cities, worth millions of dollars, are based in Ontario, a new report has revealed.
-
Allegedly stolen Toronto dog to be reunited with owner
A dog that was allegedly stolen in Toronto earlier this month is set to be reunited with its owner on Monday.
Montreal
-
Tornado destroys homes, uproots trees north of Montreal
A tornado touched down about an hour north of Montreal, destroying multiple homes, uprooting trees and sending debris flying.
-
Quebec Cree community skipping Pope's visit, focusing on healing activities at former residential school
The Cree community of Chisasibi that is undergoing an investigation into possible graves near two residential schools on its territory will not be sending a delegation to meet with Pope Francis in the provincial capital.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Northern Ontario
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Sentencing delayed for northern Ontario man who murdered his brother
Kerry Burke, who admitted to murdering his 56-year-old younger brother, will have to wait three more months to learn his fate after his Sudbury sentencing hearing was adjourned Monday morning.
-
Senior, 65, among those charged with stunt driving in northern Ontario
A 65-year-old driver from Komoka, Ont., has been charged with stunt driving, one of several people charged with the offence in recent days in northern Ontario.
London
-
Tragic crash launches vehicle into the roofline of a two-storey home
One person is dead after a vehicle flew into the side of a home leaving the occupants of the home shaken.
-
London police say death of person found in open field not considered suspicious
The body found in an open field in London has been identified as a woman, according to police.
-
Winnipeg
-
Pope Francis apologizes for excluding Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during pilgrimage
Pope Francis has apologized for not being able to attend multiple Canadian communities, including Winnipeg, during his penitential pilgrimage to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in Canada’s residential school system.
-
Woman arrested for attempting to stab bus driver: Winnipeg police
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service arrested a 41-year-old woman after she allegedly attempted to stab a bus driver over the weekend.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Kitchener
-
Berry Vrbanovic announces run for a third term as Kitchener's mayor
Berry Vrbanovic announced he is running for re-election in the upcoming municipal election.
-
Friends, family mourn loss of Kyle Dow after fatal motorcycle collision
A young Paris, Ont. family is grieving the loss of a beloved husband and father of two after a tragic motorcycle accident earlier this month.
-
Ontario announces back-to-school plan to 'catch up' from pandemic
The Ontario government has released a plan to help students catch up following two years of interrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary
-
Strike averted after WestJet reaches tentative agreement with Unifor service workers
Both Westjet and Unifor Local 531 announced the deal on Sunday evening.
-
Mechanical issue stops CTrain travel between Sunnyside and Lions Park Station
A mechanical issue is causing some slowdowns for commuters who use the Red Line LRT.
-
Alberta, Calgary see rise in COVID-19 cases as large events return
The lack of restrictions and return of large events could be behind Alberta’s latest rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a Calgary developmental biologist.
Saskatoon
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Search continues for missing Saskatoon mom, son after truck found near river
Saskatoon police are asking for help in locating a woman and her son.
-
After 10 years playing, Saskatoon group splits $111,045 lotto win
A group from Saskatoon has been playing the LOTTO 6/49 draw together for more than 10 years with some of the members playing together for a total of 25 years.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
Edmonton
-
Live updates: 'I am deeply sorry,' Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous people in Maskwacis
The head of the Catholic church delivered on Monday an apology to Indigenous people on their own land for its role in Canada's residential schools and the traumas experienced there.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Nordegg evacuation alert over; 500-hectare wildfire now 'being held': province
A wildfire west of Red Deer maintained about 500 hectares over the weekend but is no longer classified as burning out of control, says Alberta Wildfire.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Suspect arrested after shooting with 'several victims' in Langley, B.C., that prompted emergency alerts
A suspect has been arrested after multiple people were shot in several locations throughout Langley, B.C., Monday morning, Mounties say.
-
Heat warnings cover most of B.C. with temperatures expected to reach 40 C in some areas
British Columbians are being advised to brace for extreme heat this week as Environment Canada issued heat warnings covering most of the province.
-
Read the full text of Pope Francis' speech and apology
Pope Francis has apologized for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools during a visit to Maskwacis, Alta. Read the full text of his speech, translated from Spanish.
Regina
-
Presence of BA.5, BA.4 subvariants rise in latest Regina wastewater analysis: U of R
The presence of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants increased in Regina's wastewater last week, according to the latest analysis from the University of Regina.
-
'I ask forgiveness': Pope Francis issues apology for residential school abuses
Pope Francis has issued a public apology for the role that the Catholic Church played in Canada's residential school system during his visit to the former site of the Ermineskin Indian Residential School in Maskwacis, Alta.
-
Argos beat shorthanded Riders 31-21 to sweep season series
A late-game scoop and score dashed the Saskatchewan Roughriders' hopes of beating the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium.