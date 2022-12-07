OPP seek help locating missing Amherstview girl

Claire "Freedom" Ibit, 15, was last seen Dec. 3 in Amherstview, Ont. OPP say she is known to frequent the Kingston area. (Ontario Provincial Police/handout) Claire "Freedom" Ibit, 15, was last seen Dec. 3 in Amherstview, Ont. OPP say she is known to frequent the Kingston area. (Ontario Provincial Police/handout)

