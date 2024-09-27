OPP respond to 29 domestic dispute calls in one week, issue two warrants in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to 29 calls related to domestic disputes last week in eastern Ontario.

The reports took place between Sept.18 and Sept. 24.

Police say they received a call on Sept. 19 at around 5:00 p.m. reporting a domestic dispute was happening in Bonnechere Valley Township (BVT).

Police issued an arrest warrant for a 39-year-old person following an investigation regarding this call. This individual is facing two counts of spousal assault, domestic mischief and fail to comply with probation order.

On Sunday at around 11:30 a.m., police received a call alleging a threat was made against a victim in the City of Pembroke. After an investigation, police issued a warrant for the arrest of a 26-year-old person from Pembroke. This individual has been charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and fail to comply with probation order.

The two suspects will appear in court once they are found.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence can call Bernadette McCann House for support at 1-800-267-4930, or the Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County at 1-800-663-3060.

In case of an emergency, call 9-1-1.