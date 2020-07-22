OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for any surveillance video following last week's murder in Carleton Place .

At approximately 4 a.m. on July 15, a man was located with serious injuries at a motel on Highway 17. Police say the 57-year-old man was transported to hospital following an assault.

Patrick Robert Lynch of Mississippi Mills died of his injuries in hospital.

The suspect was arrested at approximately 1 p.m. without incident. 30-year-old Shane Sabourin has been charged with first-degree murder.

In a statement on Wednesday, the OPP said its "seeking potential video from the public in relation to last week's homicide in Carleton Place."

Anyone in a defined area of Carleton Place (see map), who has business or residential surveillance video, is asked to contact Lanark OPP at 1-888-310-1122.