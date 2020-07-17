OTTAWA -- Lanark OPP have deemed the first use of their emergency alert system a success after it was used to capture a murder suspect in Carleton Place this week.

Shane Sabourin, 30, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a man was killed at a motel on Highway 7 in Carleton Place early Wednesday, but not before a nine-hour manhunt in the area that included an alert sent to all phones and mobile devices throughout the region.

Police used their "Alert Ready" system to send the alert during the search and said in a news release Friday that it was information gleaned from this alert that led to Sabourin's arrest.

"While the primary goal of the Alert Ready message is to warn about a potential risk to public safety, the alert message resulted in information which led to the arrest of the accused," Bill Dickson with the OPP said in a news release.

Sabourin made a brief court appearance in court in Perth on Thursday and is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Patrick Robert Lynch, 57, of Mississippi Mills.

Lanark OPP said their investigation into Lynch's murder remains ongoing.