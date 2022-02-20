Ontario Provincial Police warn taxi drivers and pedestrians could face charges if anyone is dropped off at highway off-ramp and walks down to access Ottawa's "secured area."

Police closed off-ramps on Hwy. 417 through the core area last Thursday as part of a "secured area" to limit traffic into the downtown core. It was part of the operation to clear the "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations from streets around Parliament Hill.

In a message on Twitter Sunday evening, police said pedestrians are being dropped off at or near closed off-ramps by taxis and ride-sharing services.

"They then walk along the highway and ramps. This is extremely dangerous. Drivers AND pedestrians can be charged," OPP said on Twitter.

On Friday, CTV News Ottawa saw one person walking down the Queensway off-ramp from the westbound lanes at Metcalfe Street.

Police have not said when the "secured zone" area will reopen from the Queensway to Wellington and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal.

Only residents who live, work or have a lawful reason to enter the secured area will be allowed to enter, according to police.