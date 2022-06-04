OPP issue more than 70 tickets in commercial vehicle distracted driving blitz

Ontario Provincial Police say more than 70 tickets were issued during a three-day blitz cracking down on distracted driving among commercial vehicle drivers.

The blitz was a joint effort between the Leeds OPP and the Ontario Ministry of Transportation. Police said the focus was on cellphone use and seatbelt infractions.

OPP said Saturday that officers issued 37 tickets for cellphone use while driving, including using FaceTime and watching YouTube. Police also handed out 15 seatbelt tickets and 21 tickets for other infractions.

One driver stopped on Highway 401 near Lansdowne, Ont., who was hauling 28,000 kg of dangerous goods, was allegedly caught using a cellphone while driving.

Another driver is alleged to have been on FaceTime while hauling a load, and is now facing more than $2,100 in fines.