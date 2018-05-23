OPP investigating two-vehicle crash in Carleton Place involving cruiser
An OPP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, May 23, 2018 11:51AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser in Carleton Place.
OPP say the collision happened Tuesday at around 7:10 p.m. It involved a fully-marked OPP cruiser was headed east on Coleman Street and a pick-up truck headed north on Queen Street.
Both the driver of the truck and the officer were hurt, but their injuries were minor.
The province’s Special Investigations Unit was called, but did not invoke its mandate.