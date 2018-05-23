

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser in Carleton Place.

OPP say the collision happened Tuesday at around 7:10 p.m. It involved a fully-marked OPP cruiser was headed east on Coleman Street and a pick-up truck headed north on Queen Street.

Both the driver of the truck and the officer were hurt, but their injuries were minor.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit was called, but did not invoke its mandate.