AUGUSTA TWP, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police say a 19-year-old man is facing charges following a stabbing at an event in Augusta Township over the weekend.

In a release, OPP said they were called to a motor event on Dixon Road in Augusta at around 3:45 a.m. Sunday on reports of a stabbing attack.

Two people, a 35-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have charged Logan Seguin, 19, of Montague Township with two counts each of assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Wheels A Churnin' event promoter Onne Van Hoek told CTV News Ottawa's Nate Vandermeer that paramedics were on scene immediately after the incident and he has spoken to all parties involved.

He estimated there were around 1,200 people at the event over the weekend and no other issues were reported.

OPP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS).