

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police have identified a diver who died while trying to recover a small plane that crashed into the Ottawa River last week.

Police say the small, private plane made an emergency landing in the water near Laurentian Hills Friday at around 6:30 p.m. after losing power.

The 49-year-old pilot was the only person on board. He was hurt, but was able to swim safely to shore.

However, the next day, police say 56-year-old diver John Beevis, of Laurentian Valley Township, became tangled in a rope attached to the plane during the recovery operation. He was unable to surface. His body was recovered later that day.

OPP say an autopsy will be conducted and the investigation continues.

The Transportation Safety Board was notified of the crash, and is investigating. The Ministry of the Environment was also notified.