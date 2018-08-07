

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say a woman is dead after a crash on Highway 15 south of Smiths Falls.

Officers were called to Highway 15 near Portland, Ont. -- between Cedar Valley Rd. and County Rd. 5 -- at around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday. They found a two-car crash between a north-bound vehicle and a south-bound vehicle.

One driver, who has been identified as 29-year-old Monica Chant, of Smiths Falls, died of her injuries. A second driver, a 58-year-old Kingston man, was taken to hospital in Kingston with non-life threatening injuries.

A stretch of the highway between Cedar Valley Rd. and County Rd. 5 remains closed for the investigation.