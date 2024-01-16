OPP asking for video to assist in fatal fire investigation in Arnprior

Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public for any video footage that could help in the investigation into a fatal fire in Arnprior last Wednesday.

A 30-year-old was declared dead at the scene on Elgin Street in the Town of Arnprior, 65 km west of downtown Ottawa, OPP said in a new release on Tuesday.

Officers were called at around 8 p.m. to a report of a fire happening at a multi-unit residence on Elgin Street, police say.

OPP told CTV News Ottawa on Thursday the person who died was transported to Arnprior Regional Hospital.

Three other people living in the three-unit building managed to get out unharmed, OPP added.

The OPP's Renfrew Detachment Crime Unit of the OPP along with and the Office of the Fire Marshall will continue to investigate, police add.

Though there have been people coming forward with dashcam video, investigators are hoping there may be additional video available.

Anyone with residential or business surveillance video facing the roadway, dashcam video, or anyone who may have been walking in the area of 126 Elgin St., between 7:30 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10 is asked to call the Renfrew Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, or leave a tip anonymously at Crimestoppers.ca.