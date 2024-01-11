Fatal fire leaves one dead in Arnprior

One person has died after their home caught fire Wednesday in the Town of Arnprior 65 km west of downtown Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police says officers were called at around 8 p.m. to a report of a fire happening at a multi-unit residence on Elgin Street.

OPP told CTV News ottawa the person who died was transported to Arnprior Regional Hospital where they were declared dead.

Three other people living in the three-unit building managed to get out unharmed, OPP added.

Police add investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Renfrew Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, or leave a tip anonymously at Crimestoppers.ca.