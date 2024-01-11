OTTAWA
Ottawa

Fatal fire leaves one dead in Arnprior

Ottawa Fire Services logo Ottawa Fire Services logo

One person has died after their home caught fire Wednesday in the Town of Arnprior 65 km west of downtown Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police says officers were called at around 8 p.m. to a report of a fire happening at a multi-unit residence on Elgin Street.

OPP told CTV News ottawa the person who died was transported to Arnprior Regional Hospital where they were declared dead.

Three other people living in the three-unit building managed to get out unharmed, OPP added.

Police add investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Renfrew Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122, or leave a tip anonymously at Crimestoppers.ca.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING Former NDP leader Ed Broadbent dies

Former NDP leader and founder of the Broadbent Institute Ed Broadbent has died. 'Our country has lost a fierce champion for ordinary Canadians, an intellectual who strongly believed in building a good society,' said the Broadbent Institute in a statement announcing his death.

The world's most powerful passports for 2024

In a big shakeup of a quarterly ranking of the world’s most powerful passports, an unprecedented six countries are tied in the top spot for the hottest travel documents for 2024.

opinion

opinion How do you solve a problem like Prince Andrew?

We recently saw Prince Andrew attend Christmas Day service with the rest of the Royal Family, and it seemed as if a campaign was underway to rehabilitate his public image. But with the unsealing of the final batch of Epstein documents, royal commentator Afua Hagan writes there's no turning back now for Andrew, or King Charles III, who's under increased pressure to do something about his disgraced brother.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News