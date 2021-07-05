Advertisement
OPP asking for help finding missing 85-year-old eastern Ontario man
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help locating Norman Ross, 85, of Cloyne, Ont., who was last heard from Sunday, July 4, 2021. He never arrived at his planned destination in Whitby, Ont. (Photo provided by the Ontario Provincial Police)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 85-year-old man.
Norman Ross left his home in Cloyne, Ont., about 100 km north of Kingston, on July 4, bound for Whitby. He was last heard from at around 5:30 p.m. that day, but he never arrived at his destination.
Ross is described as a white male, approximately 73 kg (160lbs) and 173 cm (5-foot-8) tall with white hair and a white beard. He is believed to be driving a red 2012 Toyota Tacoma crew cab pickup truck.
It's believed he was to travel Highway 41 to Highway 7, south on 37 to the 401 where he would travel west; however, it is not known if he took this route.
Any with information regarding Norman Ross's whereabouts is asked to call the Lennox and Addington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.