OTTAWA
Ottawa

Open air fire ban lifted for the City of Ottawa

Campfire
Share

Ottawa residents will be able to have an open campfire this weekend.

The Ottawa Fire Service has lifted the Open Air Fire Ban for the City of Ottawa, as the hot and humid conditions move out of the area.

The fire ban was issued on Tuesday, as temperatures soared to 30 C with the humidex making it feel like 40.

Ottawa fire says while the burn ban has been lifted, there are still rules for an open air fire in the city.

You must obtain an open air fire permit from the city to have a fire. 

Rain is in the forecast for Ottawa this weekend.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NEW

NEW Movies to watch when you're bored

Being bored is the opposite of fun, so film critic Richard Crouse made a list of supercharged movies to help you fire up the neurons, tweak the imagination and drop kick boredom into the next century.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News