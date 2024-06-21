Open air fire ban lifted for the City of Ottawa
Ottawa residents will be able to have an open campfire this weekend.
The Ottawa Fire Service has lifted the Open Air Fire Ban for the City of Ottawa, as the hot and humid conditions move out of the area.
The fire ban was issued on Tuesday, as temperatures soared to 30 C with the humidex making it feel like 40.
Ottawa fire says while the burn ban has been lifted, there are still rules for an open air fire in the city.
You must obtain an open air fire permit from the city to have a fire.
Rain is in the forecast for Ottawa this weekend.
