Ontario truck driver facing 14 charges for driving impaired, drugs on Hwy. 417
An Ontario truck driver is facing 14 charges on various infractions, including impaired driving, possession of cocaine and driving on a suspended licence.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call about an impaired driver on Highway 417 in west Ottawa near Highway 7 on Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m.
Officers located and stopped the driver, who was subsequently arrested.
A search of the trunk revealed a "large" amount of alcohol, including open alcohol. An OPP motor vehicle inspector also found numerous infractions.
"The OPP would like to thank members of the public who continue to report possible impaired drivers. This helps to keep Ontario roads safer for the motoring public," OPP said in a statement.
A 30-year-old from Lakeshore, Ont. is facing 14 charges including:
- Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code
- Adult Posses of Schedule I Substance - Cocaine
- Driving While Under Suspension
- Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle with Air Brake - No Endorsement
- Fail to Maintain Daily Log
- Fail to Accurately Complete Daily Inspection Report
- Fail to Carry CVOR Certificate or Lease
- Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle
- Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle
- Drive Commercial Motor Vehicle - No Valid CVOR Certificate
- Operate Vehicle - Fail to Display Inspection Sticker or Proof
- Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance
- Adult Insecure Load - Commercial Motor Vehicle
- Adult Owner - Operating Vehicle - Missing Emission Control Equipment
He was released and is set to appear in an Ottawa courthouse at a later date.
