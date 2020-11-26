OTTAWA -- Ottawa students and teachers not showing symptoms of COVID-19 will soon be able to volunteer for a COVID-19 test.

Ontario has announced "targeted voluntary testing" of asymptomatic students and staff in Ottawa and other regions of Ontario which currently have a high number of active cases of COVID-19.

It will provide voluntary testing for students if they receive consent from a parent or guardian.

The government says the initiative will make it easier to track and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools and inform public health decisions to manage outbreaks.

"Testing will take place for four weeks and will focus mainly on asymptomatic students," said a statement on the Ontario Government's website.

"The location and method for testing will vary between regions and cities."

The Ministry of Education is working with participating school boards and local public health units to support testing asymptomatic students and staff.

Ontario will also provide voluntary COVID-19 testing at schools in Toronto, Peel and York Regions.

CTV News Ottawa reached out to the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Task Force for details on possible testing of asymptomatic students.