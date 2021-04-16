OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting more than 300 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa for the sixth time in seven days, while Ontario set a new one-day record for COVID-19 cases.

Public health reported 345 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, along with one-day new death linked to the virus. A total of 170 of the 345 new cases of COVID-19 involve Ottawa residents under the age of 30.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 21.311 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 480 deaths.

For the first time during the pandemic, the number of people in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses has exceeded 100 patients. As of Friday, there are 104 people in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, including 34 in the ICU.

The 345 new cases on Friday follows a record-tying 370 new cases of novel coronavirus in Ottawa on Thursday.

Across Ontario, there are 4,812 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Health officials reported 1,489 cases in Toronto, 851 in Peel Region and 491 in York Region.

Public Health Ontario reported 366 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in COVID-19 cases reported due to the timing the data is collected.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 25

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 6

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 2,925

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 9

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a new record for most number of patients in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

As of Friday, there are 104 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19, up from 84 on Thursday.

Thirty-three people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, three are in their 20s (one is in the ICU), eight are in their 30s (Two are in the ICU), Eight are in their 40s (two are in the ICU), 21 are in their 50s (nine are in the ICU), 27 are in their 60s (Nine are in the ICU), 25 are in their 70s (eight are in the ICU), 10 are in their 80s (two is in the ICU), and two are 90 or older.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 34 new cases (1,667 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 49 new cases (2,678 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 87 new cases (4,814 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 57 new cases (3,172 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 42 new cases (2,770 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 41 new cases (2,559 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 19 new cases (1,520 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 8 new cases (868 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 7 new cases (770 total cases)

90+ years old: 1 new cases (490 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,639 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on April 14.

A total of 6,393 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION