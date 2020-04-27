OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s Mayor and Medical Officer of Health are supportive of Ontario’s three phase plan to reopen the province following weeks of shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Vera Etches says Ontario’s framework appears to mirror the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health’s ideas for safely relaxing the physical distancing requirements.

“At first glance, the plan does appear to consider the same kinds of things we would expect to be considered in reopening the economy safely.”

Dr. Etches told reporters on Monday afternoon that Ottawa Public Health will review the plan with the City of Ottawa and health care partners to see what it means for Ottawa.

Mayor Jim Watson says the plan introduced by Premier Doug Ford on Monday “makes sense.”

“It’s a plan based on principals in three stages.”

The Ontario Government says stage one will allow select workplaces to reopen, and allow some small gatherings. The second stage would see more workplaces and outdoor spaces open to the public.

Watson says he has previously told Premier Ford and Ontario cabinet ministers that “I think the slow and cautious approach is the way to go. The last thing we need is to open up segments of the economy too quickly and then a second wave of the virus hits us, and these people have to get laid off again.”

Watson also said he doesn’t want Ontario to lift restrictions in individual cities based on the current situation, noting a Kingston Councillor wanted to ease restrictions in that city due to a lower number of COVID-19 cases.

“My hope is it’s a province-wide regulation, that it’s consistent and it’s not a piecemeal approach based on where you live.”

Both the Mayor and the Medical Officer of Health said the City of Ottawa and Ottawa Public Health are working with the City of Gatineau and the Outaouais health region on plans to relax the physical distancing guidelines.

City of Ottawa facilities closed until June 30

The Mayor says the City of Ottawa’s decision to cancel all festival permits, prohibit public gatherings and shutdown municipal facilities until June 30 is “firm.”

Watson told reporters on Monday afternoon that the City of Ottawa will review that date moving forward to see if it should be extended, and it’s unclear what will happen for festivals in the summer and fall.

“The bulk of our major festivals are taking place in the summer months and obviously they’re on pins-and-needles right now as to wehther they should go ahead with those concerts and festivals,” said Watson.

City of Ottawa staff will meet with Ottawa Public Health within the next three weeks to discuss options available for festivals this summer and fall.