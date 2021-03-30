OTTAWA -- Ontario health officials are reporting 144 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, marking the sixth straight day of triple-digit case counts in the nation's capital.

The figure is among 2,336 new cases of COVID-19 reported across Ontario on Tuesday. The province also noted 14 new deaths and 1,477 newly resolved cases provincewide.

An updated local snapshot from Ottawa Public Health is due this afternoon.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Public Health Ontario reported 40 new cases involving variants of concern in Ottawa on Tuesday. There are no new confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 or B.1.351 variant.

There are 561 variants of concern cases under investigation.

There are 23 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in Ottawa, and five cases of the B.1.351 variant.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 29:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 120,924

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 136,140

OPH says the city received a shipment of 2,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine on March 26.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide an update on local testing figures this afteroon.

Across Ontario, 36,071 COVID-19 tests were completed on Monday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 23 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 8 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health: 3 new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 5 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 1 new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 57 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.