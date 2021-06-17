OTTAWA -- Public Health Ontario is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the largest one-day increase in new cases this week.

Across Ontario, there are 370 new cases of COVID-19. There are 67 new cases in Toronto, 57 in Waterloo and 47 in Peel Region.

Ontario's testing positivity rate of 1.3 per cent is the lowest one day rate since Oct. 2, 2020.

The 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa follows 22 new cases on Wednesday and 10 new cases on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health will provide the full snapshot on COVID-19 in Ottawa at approximately 12 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 938 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on June 15.

A total of 3,177 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 16 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION