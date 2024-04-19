OTTAWA
    • Ontario man wanted after breaching 'statutory release'

    The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking the public for help locating a federal offender in Ontario wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant after breaching their "statutory release."
    The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking the public for help locating a federal offender in Ontario wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant after breaching their “statutory release.”

    He is serving a two year sentence for “break, enter and commit - unlawfully in dwelling house,” police said in a news release on Friday.

    Police add he is known to frequent the cities of Ottawa, Belleville, Kingston, Oshawa and Toronto.

    Terry Cheverie is described as 53-year-old, six-foot-one and 149 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and the following tattoos:

    • left shoulder - dragons head

    • right Upper Arm - dragons tail

    • back – two wizards

    Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

    Here's what "statutory release" means according to the Government of Canada's website: "The law requires that federal offenders who have served two-thirds of a fixed-length sentence be released from prison under supervision at that point."

     

