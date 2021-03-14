OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents age 80 and older can register for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, an orange St. Patrick's Day in Ottawa and honouring CFRA's Brian Fraser.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

The Ontario government's website for booking COVID-19 vaccination appointments will go live on Monday, allowing residents 80 and older to book appointments to receive the shot.

Premier Doug Ford announced Sunday that the portal will be live at 8 a.m. Monday and will be accepting appointment bookings at mass immunization clinics, starting with individuals 80 and older.

The city of Ottawa began booking appointments for people aged 90 and older last Wednesday, with the first mass vaccination clinic opening on Friday. Mayor Jim Watson says all Ottawa residents 80 and older can book appointments starting Monday, with the city hoping to begin administering the shots on Tuesday.

Pop-up clinics also continue in high-risk neighbourhoods for residents 80 and older.

As of March 12, the city of Ottawa had received 80,540 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and the Moderna vaccine. A total of 73,009 doses had been administered.

As Ottawa's COVID-19 rates move deeper into the 'red-control' territory, all eyes will be on the Ontario government to see if they impose new restrictions on the capital later this week.

On Sunday, Ottawa's weekly incidence rate was 43.7 cases per 100,000 people, up from 40.1 cases on Saturday. The threshold to move into the red zone is 40 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent.

Ottawa's COVID-19 positivity rate is currently at 2.2 per cent.

A move into the red-control territory would impose new restrictions on social gatherings, bars, restaurants and sports facilities. Social gatherings would be capped at a maximum of five people indoors and bars and restaurants could have a maximum of 10 people seated indoors, with a last call at 9 p.m.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches told CTV Morning Live earlier this month that the Ontario government looks at the COVID-19 indicators on Tuesdays, with a decision on whether a region moves into a different zone announced on Fridays.

Orange St. Patrick's Day in Ottawa

It will be an orange St. Patrick's Day in Ottawa.

The city says Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services will be staffed up "significantly" this week to make sure Ottawa residents and establishments are following the COVID-19 protocols.

With Ottawa in the "orange-restrict" zone in Ontario's COVID-19 reopening framework, bars and restaurants are limited to a maximum of 50 people, four people per table and last call is at 9 p.m. Establishments must close at 10 p.m.

"This is probably not the year to go and party or to have a party at your own home," said Mayor Jim Watson.

"Save up that energy and save up that Guinness for 2020. Obviously, there will be people that will be coming down to bars, but we're going to have enhanced enforcement to make sure that the numbers are respected in each category."

Confederation Line

The Transit Commission will receive an update Wednesday on Ottawa's 18-month-old Light Rail Transit system.

Staff are expected to update Rideau Transit Group/Rideau Transit Maintenance's work to rectify several issues that have plagued the Confederation Line since its launch in September 2019.

In February, Director of Transit Operations Troy Charter said five of the seven items in the rectification plan had been completed: Switch heaters, overhead catenary system, vehicle traction power, vehicle passenger doors, vehicle HVAC.

March is also the first month of reduced service on the Confederation Line as ridership remains well below pre-pandemic levels. The O-Train is running with 11 trains during the morning peak period, instead of 15 trains.

OC Transpo says this will enable the city to save $100,000 in monthly service payments to the Rideau Transit Group.

Honouring CFRA's Brian Fraser

The Ottawa Senators and the Senators Community Foundation will honour Brian Fraser, the CFRA technical producer who died on Feb. 25 after a two-year battle with leukemia.

The Senators and the Senators Community Foundation are launching a new online 50/50 platform during Sens games this week.

Proceeds from the 50/50 draw during Monday's Senators game against Vancouver will be donated to Canadian Blood Services in memory of Fraser.

Tickets are available at www.5050sens.com.

#Sens fans asked. We listened. Stick taps to @twitandrewking for the latest option for fan cutouts.



Every time a fan uses this design the proceeds will go to @CanadasLifeline in memory of Brian Fraser.



Let us know what you think!



CHECK IT OUT: https://t.co/ENBxqDpfj6 pic.twitter.com/s3BcwyzfPu — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) March 10, 2021

Events in Ottawa this week

Monday

Ontario's new website to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments goes live

Ottawa Senators host Vancouver Canucks. 7 p.m. on TSN 5 and TSN 1200.

Wednesday

Ottawa transit commission meets. 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Senators host Vancouver Canucks. 7 p.m. on TSN 1200