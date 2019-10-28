

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





A losing poker hand at the Casino du Lac Leamy in Gatineau Sunday turned into a $ 270 thousand win for one of the players.

Fadi Semaan had four 10's but his hand was beaten by Yvon Lalonde who was dealt four Jacks.

Those players took a piece of the $676, 443 bad beat progressive jackpot

The bad beat jackpot rewards the player with the worst hand.

To win, you must lose with four 10's or higher.

The five other players at the table also walked away with more than $27 thousand.