TORONTO -- Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the government will give money to parents affected by rotating teachers' strikes, with compensation for child care ranging from $25 to $60 per day of missed school.

Parents whose kids aren't yet enrolled in school but attend school-based child-care centres affected by the strikes will get the most money, while those whose children are in grades 1 through 7 will get the least. Parents of secondary school students won't get any funding, but those with children with special needs up to age 21 will get $40 per day.

Lecce says the funding is intended to "ensure students remain cared for" during the labour action.

The measure comes as the union representing Ontario's elementary teachers says it will hold a one-day strike at three school boards on Monday unless contract talks with the government progress.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario says it's given five days notice to the provincial government that workers in Toronto, York Region and Ottawa-Carleton boards will walk off the job.

It says the strike will go ahead unless government representatives "get serious" about reaching a deal by Friday.

This story by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2020.