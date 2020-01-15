OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s public elementary schools will be closed on Monday if elementary teachers walk off the job.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario has announced it will begin rotating strikes on January 20 if a deal is not reached with the province by the end of the week. ETFO says the first round of one-day strikes would target the Ottawa Carleton District School Board, the Toronto District School Board and the York Region District School Board.

In Ottawa, ETFO represents elementary teachers and occasional teachers.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says all elementary schools will be closed on Monday if ETFO goes ahead with plans for the one day strike.

Classes for grade 7 and 8 students attending the following secondary schools will also be cancelled:

Bell

Earl of March

Longfields-Davidson Heights

Merivale

Sir Robert Borden High School

The OCDSB says parents of elementary students should make plans for child care on January 20th, and all schools will be closed.

The Extended Day program will be open for students already registered in the program.

On Wednesday, all OCDSB elementary and secondary schools were closed due to a one day strike by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation. The OCDSB notes the OSSTF represents educational workers and support staff in elementary schools, forcing the board to close elementary schools for the day.

Collective agreements for the ETFO and OSSTF expired on August 31, 2019.