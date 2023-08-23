One-third of Ottawa residents satisfied with Ottawa Police Service level, poll finds

A new survey commissioned by the Ottawa Police Service finds public trust in police has increased over the last three years, but only one third of respondents are satisfied with the level of service provided by police.

The Ottawa Police Service and the Ottawa Police Services Board conducted the 'Community Needs Survey' to gather input from residents, stakeholders and community groups to help inform strategy planning. Over 3,100 residents completed the survey between July 1 and 27 on the Ottawa Police Service website.

The report for Friday's special Ottawa Police Services Board meeting shows 65 per cent of residents indicated that they had moderate to very high level of trust in the service, up 20 per cent from the last survey in 2020.

Forty-six per cent of respondents are satisfied with their personal safety in Ottawa, while 26 per cent of respondents said they were not satisfied with their safety levels.

Over 60 per cent of respondents said community safety has decreased in Ottawa over the last three years.

The survey, conducted by Advanis, found 34 per cent were satisfied with the level of service provided by the Ottawa Police Service, up from 27 per cent in 2020. Thirty-six per cent of respondents were dissatisfied with the level of service.

When asked to rate their level of satisfaction with the police, 47 per cent of respondents said police did a good or very good job of ensuring public safety at events, 39 per cent approved of the police response to emergency calls and 34 per cent said police did a good job of enforcing the law. The survey found only 10 per cent of respondents indicated police did a good or very good job of reducing gun and gang violence, 14 per cent said police did a good job of preventing crime and 20 per cent said police did a good or very good job of improving traffic safety.

The survey asked respondents to rank their top three priorities for the Ottawa Police Service moving forward. Fifty-seven per cent called on police to set up an alternative model for mental health response, 44 per cent recommended expanding the Neighbourhood Resource Teams for community policing and 38 per cent wanted police to focus on traffic safety.

Staff say it is important to note the survey was not randomized nor scientific.

"Consistent with other feedback, key priorities for the service are developing an alternative response for those suffering from mental health or addiction issues, improving the model of community policing by tailoring service to specific communities, and continued investments in traffic and road," staff say in the report.

Ottawa police say calls for service have increased 23 per cent this year compared to last year.

Mayor and councillors

The Ottawa Police Service also distributed a survey to Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and all members of council for feedback.

Only six of 13 respondents indicated they were satisfied with the quality of service provided by the Ottawa Police Service, while 10 of 14 respondents suggested crime has increased in Ottawa over the last three years.

"Those expressing satisfaction indicated they would like to see increased visibility and staffing. Reasons for dissatisfaction include unlawful protest, traffic enforcement, visibility, and follow-up for minor crimes," staff said.

Nine of 13 councillors suggested the quality of service by the Ottawa Police Service had improved over the last three years.

Here are the top five suggestions for investments by members of council: