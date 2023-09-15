One person killed in crash on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end

One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Hwy. 174, in the area of Old Montreal Road and Kinsella Drive, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday.

An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa one person was pronounced dead at the scene following the collision.

Paramedics transported another person to the hospital in serious condition.

"Hwy. 174 will be closed in both directions for an extended period between Old Montreal Road and Cameron Street. Please use an alternate route and avoid the area," police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.