One person dead following crash on Highway 401 near Cornwall
Published Thursday, June 18, 2020 7:11PM EDT
OTTAWA -- One person is dead after a crash on Highway 401 west of Cornwall.
Ontario Provincial Police say the collision involving a tractor-trailer occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Dickenson Road in Ingleside at 5 p.m.
One person was treated for injuries on scene.
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Ingleside are expected to remain closed for several hours due to the investigation.