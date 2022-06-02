One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa Thursday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting one more resident has died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the pandemic death toll in the capital to 812 people since March 2020.

This is the eighth death from COVID-19 reported by Ottawa Public Health this week, with one reported on Wednesday, three reported on Tuesday and three over the weekend.

The number of residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 held steady at 14. Two people remain in intensive care.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 30 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Nine patients

Montfort Hospital: Eight patients (May 31)

CHEO: Three patients

OPH reported 69 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 73,587 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa is at its lowest level since March 21.

Public Health Ontario reported three new COVID-19 related deaths in the province that were directly caused by COVID-19. One death previously attributed to COVID-19 has been removed from the province’s total.

The number of patients in intensive care units across Ontario has dropped to 119 -- the lowest level recorded since last August. There are 670 people in hospitals across the province.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 24 to 30): 24.1 (up from 23.9)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 31): 8.61 per cent

Known active cases: 404 (+10)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated May 30.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 916,961

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 881,483

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 577,660

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 11 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 14 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 52 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

6 long-term care homes

4 retirement homes

5 hospital units

5 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.