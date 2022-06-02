One new COVID-19 death in Ottawa Thursday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one more resident has died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the pandemic death toll in the capital to 812 people since March 2020.
This is the eighth death from COVID-19 reported by Ottawa Public Health this week, with one reported on Wednesday, three reported on Tuesday and three over the weekend.
The number of residents in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19 held steady at 14. Two people remain in intensive care.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:
- The Ottawa Hospital: 30 patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: Nine patients
- Montfort Hospital: Eight patients (May 31)
- CHEO: Three patients
OPH reported 69 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 73,587 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 wastewater signal in Ottawa is at its lowest level since March 21.
Public Health Ontario reported three new COVID-19 related deaths in the province that were directly caused by COVID-19. One death previously attributed to COVID-19 has been removed from the province’s total.
The number of patients in intensive care units across Ontario has dropped to 119 -- the lowest level recorded since last August. There are 670 people in hospitals across the province.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 24 to 30): 24.1 (up from 23.9)
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 31): 8.61 per cent
- Known active cases: 404 (+10)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated May 30.
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 916,961
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 881,483
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 577,660
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 2 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 11 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 14 in hospital, 2 in ICU
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 2 in ICU
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 52 in hospital, 2 in ICU
These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:
- 6 long-term care homes
- 4 retirement homes
- 5 hospital units
- 5 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
POLLS OPEN
POLLS OPEN | Here's what Ottawa voters need to know to vote in the Ontario election
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen Elizabeth II to miss Friday's Jubilee event due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth II will no longer attend Friday's Service of Thanksgiving for her seven decades as monarch after experiencing some discomfort when she appeared at a military parade on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said.
'Unprecedented national security crisis': Former Ottawa police chief Sloly addresses parliamentary committee
Former Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the 'Freedom Convoy' protest that turned into a multi-week occupation of downtown Ottawa was an 'unprecedented security crisis' for which institutions, including the police, were unprepared.
Former finance minister Morneau 'worried' over Canada's economic trajectory
In his first speech since leaving federal politics, former finance minister Bill Morneau painted a blunt picture of his time on Parliament Hill and voiced concern with Canada's economic trajectory.
Ontario election 2022 platform guide: What are the parties promising?
Ontario's 2022 election is just days away, and you might be wondering who you should vote for. CTVNewsToronto.ca has compiled a list of some of the major pledges made by the leaders.
Tulsa shooting suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain: police
A man who blamed his surgeon for ongoing pain after a recent back surgery bought an AR-style rifle hours before opening fire at a Tulsa medical office, killing the surgeon and three other people before fatally shooting himself, police said Thursday.
Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee kicks off with pomp
Four days of celebrations honouring Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne got underway Thursday with a display of British military traditions stretching from the days of horse and cannon to the jet age.
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis steals the show during Jubilee flypast
Queen Elizabeth II's great-grandson Prince Louis stole the show during the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, appearing to scream from the balcony as fighter jets passed over Buckingham Palace.
Canada travel restrictions: The current rules with ArriveCan, COVID-19 tests, vaccine mandates
With COVID-19 restrictions at the border set to remain in place until at least June 30, CTVNews.ca breaks down the rules travellers need to know as they plan their trips and before they jet off.
Jurors in Hoggard sex assault trial ask to review testimony of complainant's friend
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard have asked to review the testimony of a friend of one of the complainants, hours after telling the court they could not reach a unanimous agreement on some counts.
Atlantic
-
Two booking officers acquitted in man's Halifax jail cell death after retrial
A Nova Scotia judge has acquitted two former special constables of criminal negligence in the jail cell death of an intoxicated man whose mouth was covered with a spit hood.
-
Investigation underway after N.S. RCMP officer shoots axe-wielding man: SIRT
Nova Scotia’s police watchdog is investigating after an RCMP officer shot and injured a suspect while responding to a weapons complaint in Cumberland County Thursday morning.
-
'Advocating in the dark': Family lawyer seeks change to allow all questioning at shooting inquiry
The Mass Casualty Commission looking into Nova Scotia's 2020 mass shooting resumed public proceedings Wednesday with a roundtable to a handful of attendees. Many family members, and their lawyers, are continuing their boycott of proceedings.
Toronto
-
Live coverage of Ontario election as province elects the next premier
The Ontario election has arrived and we will soon know who will be the next premier. Follow along for live coverage.
-
Computer issues delay voting at some Ontario polling stations, other locations changed
Voting in Ontario's provincial election is proving to be a headache for more than a few voters as computer issues are causing delays at some polling stations.
-
Ontario gas prices expected to jump to unprecedented high
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another unprecedented high this weekend, one expert says.
Montreal
-
Quebec ombudsperson finds 'shortcomings' in care at Montreal Children's Hospital
Quebec's ombudsperson is issuing a series of recommendations to the Montreal Children's Hospital over deficient care. The investigation by the office of ombudsman Marc-Andre Dowd revealed numerous shortcomings at the hospital, including infrequent monitoring of patients' vital signs post-surgery.
-
Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to monitor stats on French use in homes
Quebec's controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved Royal Assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining the province's common language.
-
Man fatally shot inside Laval restaurant; police draw links to organized crime
Police say they have reason to believe a fatal shooting inside a Laval restaurant Wednesday evening was linked to organized crime.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury to host three day Playing for Change in August
The arts, music, and golf will all come together for three days August 8-9 and 10 in Greater Sudbury in support of the Human League Association, and the Sudbury Manitoulin Children’s Foundation.
-
Sault residential gas leak quickly resolved
Sault Ste. Marie fire crews responded to a call of a natural gas leak in the 100 block of Albert Street East Wednesday.
-
Drinking water advisory issued in Greater Sudbury
Public Health Sudbury & Districts issued a drinking water advisory for the area north of 514 Skead Road to 284 Old Skead Road, including streets coming off Old Skead Road in a release Wednesday.
London
-
Afzaal family speaks out ahead of first anniversary of deadly attack in London, Ont.
A statement from the Afzaal family has been released just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the deaths of four members
-
Previously reported missing youth found safe
London police say a previously reported missing youth has been found safe.
-
Voting issues reported at one London polling station
Voters at one London polling station may have experienced a minor backup Thursday morning.
Winnipeg
-
These are the new rules pet owners in Winnipeg must follow July 1
The City of Winnipeg is bringing in new rules for pet owners covering everything from dog and cat breeding, dog daycares and feeding wildlife in the city.
-
Manitoba reports 52 new COVID-19 deaths in weekly report; case numbers dropping
The Manitoba government’s death toll related to COVID-19 has increased by 52, according to the province’s weekly surveillance report.
-
Gas prices could rise above $2 a litre in Manitoba by next week: forecaster
Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, said prices at the pump are expected to soar above $2 a litre as early as Monday.
Kitchener
-
Voters head to the polls in southern Ontario
Ontario’s political parties have made their pitches and now it’s up to voters to cast their ballots to decide who will form the next provincial government.
-
Man with sword arrested in Stratford’s Avon River
A Stratford man was arrested Wednesday after he was allegedly seen waving around a sword. Almost three hours later he was arrested at the Avon River.
-
Ontario gas prices expected to jump to unprecedented high
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another unprecedented high this weekend, one expert says.
Calgary
-
Prime minister visits Siksika First Nation in Alberta for signing ceremony
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting a First Nation east of Calgary today for a signing ceremony.
-
Descriptions released of Strathmore, Alta. abduction suspects and vehicle
RCMP in Strathmore, Alta. released descriptions Thursday of two suspects involved in the abduction of a young girl in the southern Alberta town earlier this week.
-
Potential pathway changes that prompted angst in West Hillhurst not happening
Planned changes to a lot in West Hillhurst that put a hidden gem in jeopardy will no longer go ahead.
Saskatoon
-
Federal public safety minister in Sask. to advocate for proposed new gun laws
Canada's public safety minister will be in Saskatchewan on Thursday advocating for the government's newly proposed firearms legislation at a national conference.
-
4 charged in connection to missing Saskatoon woman's death
Saskatoon police have arrested and charged a 41-year-old man with homicide in the death of Megan Gallagher.
-
Saskatoon gun stores' sales surge after new legislation introduced
Matthew Zarr bought a handgun at North Pro Sports in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning.
Edmonton
-
1 dead in crash west of Morinville, highway closed for investigation
One person is dead after a serious crash on Highway 44.
-
12-year-old boy missing since leaving school on Wednesday
A 12-year-old boy left school in west Edmonton on Wednesday but did not return home.
-
Alberta announces changes to provincial lab services
Canadian company DynaLIFE Medical Labs will be taking over non-urgent laboratory services throughout Alberta this winter in a move the province says will result in significant cost savings.
Vancouver
-
Video of Tasering incident by Richmond RCMP surfaces online
Video that appears to show a man being Tasered by RCMP in Richmond may be related to a domestic violence call, Mounties in the Metro Vancouver city say.
-
Metro Vancouver real estate: Home sales calmer in May, board says
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales across the region have returned to “more typical seasonal levels” and that there are modest signs continuous price increases might ease.
-
'I don't know why the U.S. can't do the same,' NFL player says of Canada's gun laws after visit to Vancouver
Following a visit north of the border, an American NFL player is questioning why his home country doesn't have similar gun laws.
Regina
-
Federal public safety minister in Sask. to advocate for proposed new gun laws
Canada's public safety minister will be in Saskatchewan on Thursday advocating for the government's newly proposed firearms legislation at a national conference.
-
Former PM Brian Mulroney addresses U of R Project Resilience fundraiser
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney spoke at a fundraising event in support of Project Resilience at the University of Regina (U of R) on Wednesday evening.
-
Mayor addresses showcasing Regina for FCM at upcoming conference and trade show
Hosting a conference and trade show for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) is a great chance to showcase Regina and all it has and can have to offer, Mayor Sandra Masters said in an interview with CTV Morning Live.