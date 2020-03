OTTAWA -- There is one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

The Ministry of Health’s 10:30 a.m. update on Sunday shows the case is a woman in her 20s who is self-isolating.

Officials did not say how the case was transmitted, with the transmission listed as “pending.”

There are now 21 confirmed cased of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Ontario now has 424 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus.