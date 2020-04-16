OTTAWA -- A 14th person has died in Ottawa due to COVID-19 complications.

Ottawa Public Health announced one new death linked to novel coronavirus in its daily COVID-19 Epidemiology update on Thursday.

Thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 were also announced. There are 678 laboratory confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in the capital.

The median age of COVID-19 cases is 48 years old. There was a case involving a one-year-old child.

Ottawa Public Health says 96 health care workers and first responders have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the report, there are 43 people currently being treated in hospital for COVID-19, including 17 in the intensive care unit.

One quarter of cases linked to community transmission

Ottawa Public Health reports 25 per cent of cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are linked to community transmission of the virus.

There are 167 cases with no travel and no known contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The report shows 252 of the 678 laboratory confirmed cases in Ottawa are linked to contact with a COVID-19 case only.

One-hundred and 19 cases are linked to travel only.

Recovering from the virus

Forty per cent of residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered from the virus.

According to the latest statistics, 275 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.