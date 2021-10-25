OTTAWA -- Ottawa police say one person is dead following a crash Monday morning in rural south Ottawa.

Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Snake Island Road between Nixon Drive and Doyle Road at around 7:20 a.m.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were treated for minor injuries. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

A stretch of Snake Island Road between Doyle and Nixon was closed Monday morning for the investigation.