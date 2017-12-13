

CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa





A man in his 60s has died in an overnight fire in a Heatherington Road apartment.

A 911 call reported smoke and flames coming from a fifth floor apartment at 1455 Heatherington Road just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in 15 minutes.

Ottawa Fire says a man found in the unit was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was rescued from the apartment, and treated for smoke inhalation.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.