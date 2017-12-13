One dead in south-end fire
CTV Morning Live/CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, December 13, 2017 4:02AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 13, 2017 1:38PM EST
A man in his 60s has died in an overnight fire in a Heatherington Road apartment.
A 911 call reported smoke and flames coming from a fifth floor apartment at 1455 Heatherington Road just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in 15 minutes.
Ottawa Fire says a man found in the unit was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was rescued from the apartment, and treated for smoke inhalation.
The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.
Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire in a residential highrise at 1455 Heatherington Crescent. Firefighters have removed two persons from an apartment on the 5th floor. pic.twitter.com/vxJA4oFdAe— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) December 13, 2017