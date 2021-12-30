Health officials in Kingston, Ont. are reporting a death linked to the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern.

Medical officer of health Dr. Piotr Oglaza didn't provide any other details about the patient who died during a media briefing on Thursday.

However, Dr. Oglaza says the death does show that the community needs to be careful with COVID-19 transmission involving the vulnerable population.

The death was one of six deaths linked to COVID-19 reported just after Christmas. Oglaza said he believes the new death is one of the first in Ontario linked to the Omicron variant.

News of the death comes as the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit reports 291 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Ninety-nine of the 291 cases involve residents between the ages of 18 and 29.

Three new patients have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses.