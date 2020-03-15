OTTAWA -- The Hard Rock Ottawa casino in Ottawa's south-end is now closed further notice because of COVID-19.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced Sunday afternoon the “orderly shutdown of all casinos across Ontario has begun. We expect the closure to be completed within approximately 24 hours.”

The Hard Rock Casino at the Rideau Carleton Raceway closed its doors at 4 a.m. Monday,

OLG says the action is consistent with the recommendations from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health last Thursday to cancel events with more than 250 people.

OLG will advise when the casinos will reopen.

Loto-Quebec closed all casinos, including the Casino du Lac Leamy in Gatineau, last Friday.