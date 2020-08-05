KINGSTON, ONT. -- Correctional officers at the Collins Bay Institution in Kingston, Ont. say they seized an estimated $350,000 worth of contraband during the month of July.

Officials suspect the items were thrown over the walls of the facility.

The seizures included more than 1,100 grams of marijuana, 4,500 millilitres of suspected alcohol, 2,840 grams of tobacco, and other items like SIM cards, cell phones and, in one case, a screwdriver.

Spokesperson Kyle Lawlor told CTV News Ottawa the amount of items seized was "significant" and that the institution has seen an increase in suspected throw-overs in recent months. He believes it may be related to increased restrictions on accessing the facility because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The items are typically found in walkabouts, but in other cases, the guards are able to see people attempting to throw items over the walls.

Lawlor said two people were recently caught and arrested by Kingston police.

The two suspects were caught July 26. It's unclear if they have been charged.

Lawlor said there are rigorous screening protocols for inmates and visitors to intercept items being snuck into the jail, but some people will attempt to throw items over or use drones, as reported in February, though he said drone activity has declined in recent months.

According to a news release, the following items were seized in July.