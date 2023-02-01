ODSP earning exemption increases but it's not as beneficial as it seems: advocates
Some days, Terrie Meehan goes long stretches eating just one meal a day to stretch out her food supply.
The $1,100 a month she receives from the Ontario Disability Support Program just doesn't stretch that far.
That won't change for Meehan -- or the vast majority of the Ontarians who receive aid under the program -- when the Ontario government today starts allowing recipients to earn more money from working before clawing back their benefits.
The change will allow ODSP recipients to earn $1,000 from working, up from $200 previously. For each dollar earned above the $1000 exemption, the person with disability would keep 25 cents.
But like Meehan, 95 per cent of ODSP recipients will see no change to their monthly income as a result. She said many of her friends are in the same boat as her and she isn't sure how she feels about the government making the change.
"I feel suspicious ... when this government is very punitive to those of us who are stuck on assistance," said Meehan.
In addition to her ODSP benefit, she earns a few hundred dollars a month picking up gig work when she can, like using her wheelchair to deliver Uber Eats.
After paying her monthly bills, and for medication and food she said most months she maybe has $200 left. Sometimes it's less.
"I do not get enough," said Meehan. "I was considering earlier today looking at how long it would take me to pay back a payday loan."
The Ontario auditor general said in 2018-19, 510,000 people received ODSP support. When the provincial government announced it was increasing the earning exemption it said it would help 25,000 people.
Trevor Manson, a co-chair with the ODSP Action Coalition and an ODSP recipient, said the exemption will help those who work, but it doesn't come close to solving the issue that many ODSP recipients are facing. He called their situation "legislated poverty."
"We know that the vast majority of people on ODSP are unable to work," Mason said. "So it's not really going to make that much of a difference for the vast majority of people on the program."
In September 2022 the provincial government increased program payments by 5 per cent. The change increased the maximum payment by $58 a month, to $1,228.
It will be adjusted based on inflation in June.
Jennifer Robson, an associate professor and program director of political management at Carleton University, said the earnings exemption increase in no way closes the gap to get ODSP rates up to an acceptable minimum.
"In a city like Ottawa a single person needs a little over $25,000 (a year) just to stay at the poverty line," said Robson.
With the maximum ODSP benefit a month, plus earning $1,000 from working, the monthly income of a person on ODSP would just barely exceed that.
Robson said Ontario could learn from a Quebec pilot program launched in January.
The new basic income program is for people with severe limitations on their ability to work, including those with disabilities. The basic benefit is $1138 per month, but can be higher depending on an individual's circumstances.
For Meehan, working is a variable thing. She says that she never knows what kind of jobs she can get. In December she was able to work a Christmas job and worked every day. But she ended up earning too much money, which left her January ODSP payment at $0.
If she could get a consistent part-time job she would take it in a heartbeat.
She paid her rent this week by saving her December earnings, and is nervous how she's going to keep affording groceries as food prices skyrocket.
"I had to make sure I saved that money from December so that my bills will at least get paid, food -- oh," Meehan paused. "I'll figure it out when I figure out."
"Anyone can be in this situation for any reason in a heartbeat," said Meehan.
"People don't get to choose whether or not they have a health issue or have an accident and can't work."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2023.
------
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Food prices set to increase -- again -- as blackout on price hikes ends at some stores
Higher grocery prices are expected to hit stores across Canada soon as a blackout on price increases over the holiday season comes to an end.
Trudeau says Quebecers are not racist as he stands by Elghawaby appointment
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's new special representative on combating Islamophobia is the perfect person to help Canadians grapple with difficult conversations about religion.
BREAKING | Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
Canada's immigration increase alone won't fix the labour market, experts say
Experts say Canada's plan to increase immigration may ease some pressures in the labour market, but bigger changes are needed to ensure new permanent residents are matched with the jobs that most need filling.
'Immediately stop' wearing these sweaters and hoodies, Health Canada warns
Nearly 130,000 Helly Hansen sweaters and hoodies have been recalled in Canada due to flammability concerns.
Couple leave ticketless baby at Israeli airport check-in
A couple abandoned their baby at an airport check-in desk in Tel Aviv, Israel after arriving without a ticket for the child.
FBI searches Biden's Delaware home: lawyer
The FBI searched U.S. President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, home Wednesday as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents, the president's personal lawyer said.
Health Canada recalls mugs and houseware from Indigo due to mould contamination
Health Canada is encouraging Canadians to check their cupboards and kitchen tables as the agency has recalled more than 30 types of Indigo-branded items including ceramic mugs, mug ornaments and houseware products due to potential mould contamination.
Radioactive capsule that fell off truck found in Australia
Authorities in Western Australia on Wednesday recovered a tiny but dangerous radioactive capsule that fell off a truck while being transported along a 1,400-kilometre Outback highway last month in what an official said was like finding the needle in the haystack.
Atlantic
-
$31-million lottery ticket sold in Cape Breton, largest win ever in the Maritimes
Atlantic Lottery says someone in Cape Breton has a record-breaking, multimillion-dollar winning lottery ticket.
-
Nova Scotia signs $365-million, 10-year contract for digital medical record system
The Nova Scotia government has entered into a $365-million, 10-year agreement with a health technology firm for the design and management of a digital medical record program first announced more than seven years ago.
-
Sudden deaths of man, woman in Saint John aren't considered criminal: police
Police say the sudden deaths of two people in Saint John, N.B., on Monday don’t appear to be criminal in nature.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Former CBC journalist dies after random attack on Toronto street
A long-time CBC radio producer who was the victim of a random assault in Toronto last week has died, the public broadcaster confirms.
-
Video shows car driving through Vaughan, Ont. mall during break-in
Police have released a video of a driver who smashed through the doors of Vaughan, Ont. mall early Wednesday before allegedly breaking into a store inside the shopping centre.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than $30 million worth of cocaine, crystal meth seized by Toronto police
Toronto police have arrested four men and seized almost 400 kilograms of narcotics that they say were likely imported from Mexico.
Montreal
-
Trudeau says Quebecers are not racist as he stands by Elghawaby appointment
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada's new special representative on combating Islamophobia is the perfect person to help Canadians grapple with difficult conversations about religion.
-
Official Languages Act: MPs reject Quebec's first 2 requested amendments
The Quebec government suffered a setback Tuesday when two amendments to Bill C-13 to modernize the federal Official Languages Act were rejected after heated debate in parliamentary committee.
-
Young man seriously injured in Longueuil, seeks help in local depanneur
A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital with sharp-object wounds Tuesday night in Longueuil, police say. After suffering his injuries elsewhere, police say he sought help inside a depanneur on Chambly Rd. and King George St. in Old Longueuil.
Northern Ontario
-
Two crashes take out hydro poles in Sudbury overnight
It was a busy night for power repair crews in Greater Sudbury after two crashes take out hydro poles in different parts of the city.
-
Inmates in Ontario jails are dying at a 'dramatically' increasing rate, coroner's report shows
A new report released by the office of Ontario's Chief Coroner suggests deaths among incarcerated populations have “risen dramatically” in recent years, painting a picture of a criminal justice system that is struggling to deliver on basic human rights.
-
ServiceOntario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver's licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new ServiceOntario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
London
-
'Miracles do happen': Parents of toddler who fell into pool grateful to community
Gillian Burnett was almost finished her work day on Jan. 24 when she received a terrifying call about her young son. Waylon, 20-months-old, was found submerged in an outdoor pool at a home daycare near Petrolia, Ont.
-
Vehicle plows through storefront in northwest London
No injuries are reported after a vehicle plowed through the front of a building in London on Wednesday morning.
-
Mother and daughter wanted for charges relating to animal abuse
Barrie Police are requesting assistance from the public in finding two females wanted for animal neglect.
Winnipeg
-
Backlog of airline complaints balloons by 6,395 since December travel chaos: Canadian Transportation Agency
The fallout from the December travel chaos continues, as the backlog of complaints made to the Canadian Transportation Agency keeps growing. As of Jan. 31, there have been 6,395 new complaints made to the agency since Dec. 21.
-
How Manitobans might be able to spot the green comet that is flying by Earth
Space enthusiasts in the province will get the chance to potentially see a rare green comet over the next couple of days.
-
'Time-consuming and so exhausting': Restaurant owner fed up with minimum wage subsidy program
A local restaurant owner is speaking out over problems she's encountered applying for a provincial program aimed at helping small businesses offset the impact of the minimum wage hike.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo announces warming centres amid cool February temperatures
As temperatures continue to drop following a mild January, the Region of Waterloo announced designated warming centres that will be open throughout February.
-
ODSP earning exemption increases but it's not as beneficial as it seems: advocates
The Ontario government is allowing recipients to earn more money from working before clawing back their benefits, but advocates say 95 per cent of ODSP recipients will see no change to their monthly income.
-
ServiceOntario making it 'faster, easier' to get driver's licences, health cards
Premier Doug Ford announced new ServiceOntario changes to make it 'faster' and 'easier' to get driver’s licences and health cards.
Calgary
-
Alberta police believe 'Dances With Wolves' star may have abused local victims
Tsuut'ina Nation Police Service officials are encouraging any local victims to come forward following the arrest of actor Nathan Lee Chasing Horse in Las Vegas on sex assault charges.
-
Banff is now largely smoke-free and vape-free in public places
Banff's new bylaw prohibiting smoking or vaping of tobacco in many public places is now in effect.
-
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
'I feel we are forgotten': Saskatoon long term care residents speak out about staff shortages
Residents of a Saskatoon care home are speaking out about staff shortages and broken equipment in their facility.
-
Saskatoon landlord expects family of man killed in apartment to clean up his blood
Thirty-seven-year-old Adam Willet was found dead in his apartment on 7th Street East in December, and his family says they are now on the hook for cleaning the suite.
-
Feds caught off guard by Saskatchewan 'unforeseen' request for COVID-19 help
Public Safety Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces were caught off guard by a request for help from Saskatchewan during the height of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Edmonton
-
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
-
Bell pulled out of Alberta church by thieves using vehicles: police
Police are investigating after the bell was stolen from St. Mary's Church in Holden, Alta., causing damage to the building.
-
'He continues to get better': NHL all-stars discuss McDavid's greatness ahead of game
McDavid, 26, heads into the NHL all-star break with a league-leading 92 points in 50 games — 16 more than teammate Leon Draisaitl, a distant second in the overall scoring race.
Vancouver
-
Police appeal for information 1 year after woman's body found in Mission, B.C., park
One year after a woman's remains were found in a regional park in Mission, B.C., police are appealing for information to help advance the investigation.
-
Fire at Surrey sawmill under investigation, no injuries reported
A blaze that broke out at a sawmill in Surrey late Tuesday is under investigation, and fire officials say no injuries have been reported.
-
Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's former top doctor, hired by B.C. public health service
Alberta's former chief medical officer of health has landed a new role in British Columbia. Dr. Deena Hinshaw was named a deputy provincial health officer for B.C. on Wednesday.
Regina
-
Over 20 EMS positions to be added in Regina: province
The Government of Saskatchewan announced it will be adding 24.5 full-time equivalent positions to Regina EMS.
-
All eyes on Connor Bedard as Calgary Hitmen host Regina Pats
Wednesday night's game against the Calgary Hitmen at the Scotiabank Saddledome will mark the final time the Connor Bedard-led Regina Pats visit the stampede city this season.
-
Feds caught off guard by Saskatchewan 'unforeseen' request for COVID-19 help
Public Safety Canada and the Canadian Armed Forces were caught off guard by a request for help from Saskatchewan during the height of the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.