OTTAWA -- In a Special Board meeting, trustees at the Ottawa Carleton District School Board (OCDSB) did not vote to make masks mandatory for younger students. Instead, trustees approved an amended motion to encourage mask use for Kindergarten to Grade 3 students.

The board agreed to encourage the wearing of facial masks at school for students in Grades K-3 whenever reasonable.

BACK STORY:

Trustee Lyra Evans is brought forward the original motion Tuesday evening.

“I take my cues from public health. Toronto Public Health came out and said, unequivocally, that all students should be wearing masks. The Registered Nurses‘ Association of Ontario came out and said, unequivocally, that all students should be wearing masks” Evans told CTV News at Noon. “The way I see it, even a 15 or 20 per cent failure rate on the littlest kids wearing masks is still an 80 per cent success rate and 80 per cent is a heck of a lot bigger than zero.”

In Ontario, only students in grades 4 and up are required to wear a mask.

However, public and catholic school boards in Toronto are taking it a step further, mandating everyone — including students kindergarten to Grade 3 — wear a mask as well.

Public schools in the Guelph-Waterloo region are enforcing the same directive, as are schools in Hamilton.

Exceptions would be in place for students with a medical condition.

There is no consensus from medical experts on mask use for younger children, with health professionals on both sides of the argument.

“When you look at the language, the language some of these provincial recommendations is that kids should, are strongly encouraged to wear them,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Specialist.

“Any risk mitigation strategy that is not going to cause any harm is worth exploring and I am fully supportive of that idea,” said Dr. Abdu Sharkway, Infectious Disease Specialist.

In a report led by Toronto's Hospital for Sick Childen (SickKids), masking sparked considerable debate. Some experts suggested it is unrealistic to mandate masks for younger kids, “because their baseline infection and transmission risk is probably lower and because of a higher likelihood of improper non-medical mask use.”

Ontario’s Premier has said he sides with SickKids when it comes to younger kids wearing a mask.

“I go with the experts at SickKids. They are the ones who didn’t recommend masks,” said Doug Ford.

The World Health Organization and UNICEF advise the decision to use masks for children aged 6-11 should be based on a number of factors, including “whether there is widespread transmission in the area where the child resides” and “the ability of the child to safely and appropriately use a mask.”

Some parents aren’t so sure about the idea.

“Especially the JKs and SKs. They’re still trying to figure out how to put their shoes on and pull their pants up. Teachers have enough on their plater this year,” said Carrie Curry.

Earlier this summer, Dr. Vera Etches, Medical Officer of Health with Ottawa Public Health, had said it would be difficult to enforce younger kids wearing a mask.

Ottawa Public Health was not available for an interview Tuesday, but in a statement to CTV News said it cannot speak specifically to the benefit of mask use in younger children.

"Although there is currently a lack of evidence about the effectiveness of masks in younger children specifically, mask use in the general population has demonstrated its effectiveness at reducing community COVID-19 transmission. Ottawa Public Health (OPH) cannot quantify the benefit that mandatory masking of younger children (for example, Kindergarten – grade 3) would provide in the safety of returning to school but expects that masking would provide some additional benefit. OPH recommends that younger children should not be discouraged from wearing masks if they are tolerated and if they are able to wear them properly," the statement says.

OPH goes on to say, "While masking K to grade 3 is likely to be beneficial, a decision on making masking in this age group mandatory should be made only after gaining experience. With age appropriate education regarding the benefits of masking and strong environmental supports in place, we can learn from the experience of voluntary compliance."

OPH also does not recommend face shields for kids in place of masks.

"Note that a face shield is not a substitute for wearing a face mask as it does not filter respiratory droplets. A face shield may provide some protection for the wearer against droplets expelled from another person, however these droplets may still be inhaled around the shield. It could be considered a better alternative to no mask but it is not a replacement for a mask," OPH said.