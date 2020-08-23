OTTAWA -- An Ottawa Carleton District School Board trustee wants all students to wear face masks in schools this fall, including students in Kindergarten to Grade 3

Trustee Lyra Evans will introduce a motion at Tuesday's OCDSB meeting recommending "the board require the wearing of facial coverings at school for students in Grades K-3 whenever reasonable."

There would be an exemption for students with medical or other conditions.

Under the OCDSB Back to School plan, face masks are mandatory for all students in Grades 4 to 12. Masks will be "encouraged" for students in Kindergarten to Grade 3.

The OCDSB says all students in Grades 4 to 12 and all staff will be provided with masks and required to wear them in the building. Classroom-based staff will be provided with face shields.

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority recommends all students wear masks; however, only students in Grades 4 to 12 are mandated to wear masks on school buses.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches has been invited to speak to trustees during Tuesday's meeting.

The Toronto District School Board voted last week to require all students and staff to wear face masks in classes, including Kindergarten to Grade 3.