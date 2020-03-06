OTTAWA -- As the coronavirus disease spreads, Ottawa's English-language public school board says it is cancelling several overseas trips.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says, as of Friday, nine international trips have been cancelled: one to South Korea in May, and eight trips to Europe this month.

More cancellations are possible.

"For all other planned trips, we are monitoring daily and additional cancellations are possible. These difficult decisions are being made to protect students and staff from unnecessary risk of exposure and the possibility of quarantine or self-isolation, either overseas or upon their return to Canada," the Board said in a letter to families.

This comes as the Ottawa Catholic School Board cancelled all of its planned European trips this March and April.

The OCDSB says it does not believe any school closures are necessary, at this time, because there are no cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa; however, the Board is taking what it calls proactive measures to keep students and staff safe.

"The District has been proactive in ordering additional supplies, anticipating the need for hand sanitizer, and increased use of hand soap and paper towels in support of handwashing. As part of our regular routine, enhanced cleaning practices are implemented as needed in response to an outbreak in specific areas," the note to families said.

The Board also offered tips on hand hygiene and handwashing, as well as advice to parents on talking to children about COVID-19. The OCDSB also recommends families who travel overseas should monitor Government of Canada travel advisories and take appropriate steps.

"The current areas of most significant concern are China, Northern Italy, Iran, Japan, and South Korea. Please note impacted areas may change and expand as the situation continues to evolve. Please follow Ottawa Public Health advice about who should self-isolate and for how long upon returning to Canada," the OCDSB said.

Broadview's South Korea trip in May, and trips to Europe by Merivale, Brookfield, South Carleton, Lisgar, AY Jackson, Canterbury, and Ridgemont students have been cancelled.

The OCENET student exchange planned for March has also been cancelled.