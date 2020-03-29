OTTAWA -- OC Transpo is reducing bus service this week due to a drop in ridership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting Monday, conventional buses will move to a Saturday schedule on many routes across the city.

In a memo to Councillors last week, Transportation Services John Manconi said staff have noticed a drop of between “70 and 90 per cent in customer volumes” on buses and the trains.

Here’s a look at the changes to the convention bus service, effective Monday March 30

Weekday service will move to Saturday service levels on many routes

Many routes, which normally operate only on weekdays, will continue to run but at modified service levels

Rural weekly Shopper services will continue as usual

Saturday and Sunday service will operate as usual

Complete schedules and details of the changes on specific routes are available at www.octranspo.com

Last Friday, OC Transpo reduced service on the Confederation Line and the Trillium Line due to the drop in passenger volume.

The Confederation Line’s trains are arriving every 6 to 8 minutes at peak periods and every 10 to 16 minutes at other times of the day and on weekends.

Trains are running every 15 minutes on the Trillium Line.