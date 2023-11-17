OC Transpo 'successfully' operating nine trains during test of Trillium Line

OC Transpo says it has successfully tested nine trains on the Stage 2 south O-Train extensions, the number required for revenue service, as preparations continue for the launch of the system next year.

In a memo to City Council on Friday, OC Transpo general manager Renée Amilcar said the contractor responsible for building, testing and operating the system successfully operated the trains on Line 2, between Bayview and Limebank stations and on Line 4, between South Keys and Airport stations.

"This is a key milestone in the program, as it tests the integration of the control and signaling systems, vehicles, track infrastructure, operating procedures, and training programs," Amilcar said in the memo.

"This allows the project team to increase test running of trains as part of validating consistent and reliable performance ahead of trial running."

Line 2 is expected to open sometime in the spring of 2024, a project that has been marred by a nearly two-year delay.

The milestone will now allow for an increase in training of new diesel rail operators. There are currently ten rail operators who have completed the training program.

OC Transpo will share more information on the ongoing testing and commissioning program for Lines 2 and 4 at the Light Rail Sub-Committee on Dec. 11.

Council will hold a special in-camera meeting today on the Light-Rail Transit's legal matters.