OC Transpo sees highest ridership since start of COVID-19 pandemic
OC Transpo ridership rose to its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in September, but the transit service still posted a multi-million dollar deficit.
New statistics show there were 5.7 million passenger trips in September on OC Transpo buses and the O-Train, the highest number of trips since March 2020.
"Ridership in September 2022 was 5.7 million customer-trips, which is 63 per cent of the pre-pandemic level, up significantly from 48 per cent in August," OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar told council in a memo.
"Ridership has returned close to, or exceeded, pre-pandemic levels for customers travelling to high schools and post-secondary institutions."
Amilcar says U-Pass ridership reached 85 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, while ridership for the Youth Pass was 117 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.
While ridership increased in September, the transit service was still in the red.
Fare revenue for the month of September was $11.8 million, compared to the 2022 budget of $16.4 million.
OC Transpo is projecting an $85 million deficit in 2022 due to lower than anticipated ridership.
