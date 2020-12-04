OTTAWA -- OC Transpo is warning customers about a data breach involving the My Alerts System.

In a statement, the transit service says everyone who subscribes to the OC Transpo My Alerts system may have had their email address and password to the system compromised.

"No financial or credit card information was affected," said OC Transpo late Friday.

The OC Transpo My Alerts system allows customers to subscribe for email or text message notifications about changes to transit service.

The City of Ottawa says there is no impact to the City of Ottawa payment system, the OC Transpo network or the Presto Card system. All subscribers to the OC Transpo My Alerts System who use the same password for multiple accounts are urged to change the passwords.

"Since the passwords for the OC Transpo My Alerts system have been compromised, other private accounts that use the same password could be at risk," said OC Transpo.

The OC Transpo My Alerts log-in system has been temporarily closed, and new registrations are not possible at this time. Subscribers who have any questions should contact the OC Transpo Customer Service Centre at 613-741-4390.