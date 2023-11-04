OC Transpo reducing bus service by 74,000 hours in 2024
OC Transpo will operate 74,000 fewer hours of bus service across the city of Ottawa next year as part of an overhaul of the bus route network that the transit service says is designed to improve service along "important routes" and connections to commercial and employment destinations.
Transit Services general manager Renee Amilcar says the bus route changes coming in 2024 include the "recalibration of downtown-focused commuter routes to trips that improve connectivity to community hubs such as transit stations and grocery stores" and connecting riders with the north-south Trillium Line when it opens in the spring.
A report for the Transit Commission meeting on Nov. 14 outlines the results of the Bus Route Review, which is intended to address transit use and patterns since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and to prepare for the launch of the Trillium Line next spring. The changes include cancelling many Connexion routes (200 series), redirecting service away from streets with low ridership and increasing service to 15 minutes "at most times" on main transit corridors.
- Sign up now for our nightly CTV News Ottawa newsletter
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
In a memo to council Friday evening, Amilcar said OC Transpo's new route network is designed to ensure a "sustainable network….to improve service reliability to 99.5 per cent."
"Improving service reliability is key to building and maintaining a public transit system that customers and residents can have confidence in," Amilcar says. "The service reliability target of 99.5 per cent means that out of approximately 8,000 trips delivered each weekday, no more than 40 trips would be cancelled in a single day."
Amilcar says the current OC Transpo bus network was designed to carry 100 million passengers a year, but "recent ridership trends" has the transit system on track to carry 70 to 75 million customer trips in 2024.
OC Transpo is operating approximately 2.111 million hours of bus service in 2023. Amilcar says the new bus route network will provide 2.037 million service hours in 2024, down 3.5 per cent from this year.
The report says once the new bus route network is implemented, customers will see the following:
- Many Connexion routes (200-series) replaced by other routes. Rapid transit routes on the Transitway will continue
- More frequent service on many important routes in all parts of the city, with 15-minute service at most times.
- Improved connections to O-Train Line 2 and Line 4 (The Trillium Line)
- Improved connections between and to community hubs: More connections to commercial and employment areas, especially newer shopping areas.
- Redirecting service away from some streets. "Streets with low ridership or that are close to other streets where service will continue," the report says.
"Customers across the city would see a range of improvements and changes to their trips when the new bus network is implemented in Spring 2024," Amilcar says.
"Changes include the recalibration of capacity from downtown-focused commuter routes to routes that improve connectivity to community hubs such as transit stations and grocery stores, faster travel times for customers who can take advantage of new O-Train Lines 2 and 4, routes changing where ridership is currently low, and, in some instances, a longer walking distance or an additional transfer."
Amilcar says for customers who currently use the 200-series routes during weekday peak periods to connect to O-Train stations, "other routes will provide these areas with local service to connect them to frequent, reliable main routes that in most cases run every 15 minutes."
The changes include transit riders in Kanata and Stittsville seeing Connexion Routes 252, 257, 265, 267 and 279 removed, with nearby service provided by other routes. In West Ottawa and Nepean, Connexion (200 series) Routes 258 and 282 would be removed, while Barrhaven, Riverside South, Richmond and Manotick riders would see Connexion Routes 270, 271, 272, 273 and 278 cancelled. Routes 290 and 291 for South Ottawa and Alta Vista will be cancelled, and Routes 232 and 236 for East Ottawa and Orleans will be cut.
The report says the new bus route network will provide customers with "more frequent service on some major bus routes. Improved to 15-minute service." OC Transpo says there will also be more connections to community hubs and transit stations and faster trips for some customers, "taking advantage of O-Train Line 2."
The review comes as OC Transpo is projecting a $40.8 million deficit in 2023 and a $35 million revenue shortfall for 2024.
While the report for the Transit Commission does not say when the new bus route network will be implemented, Amilcar says in the memo to council it will be implemented in the spring of 2024.
The general manager of Transit Services has delegated authority to make adjustments to bus and O-Train service in response to operational needs and requirements.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hundreds of Canadians, their families could leave Gaza 'as early as Sunday': Global Affairs email
Canadians in the Gaza Strip could leave via Egypt in a matter of days and potentially as soon as Sunday, recent communications from Global Affairs Canada suggest.
Proposed class action lawsuit alleges Ozempic maker failed to disclose serious side effects
A proposed class action lawsuit alleges the makers of Ozempic failed to adequately describe potential side effects such as intense vomiting and painful gallstones.
BREAKING Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond removed from Order of Canada after Indigenous ID questions
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, a high-profile former judge embroiled in a controversy surrounding her claims to Indigenous identity, has been removed from the Order of Canada at her own request.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israel rebuffs U.S. push for humanitarian pause, says hostages must be released first
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected U.S. calls for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war, telling U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday "we are going full steam ahead," unless the hostages held by Hamas are released.
Jaguar Land Rover parts shortage impact could be present until 2024
Jaguar Land Rover is facing a major global supply shortage after downsizing its warehouses to one centralized location.
'We're just more vigilant,' synagogue and mosque leaders in Canada say amid rise in hate crimes
As police forces in major Canadian cities report a dramatic spike in antisemitic and Islamophobic hate crimes in recent weeks — a surge correlated with the Israel-Hamas war — synagogues and mosques throughout the country are amping up security measures to protect their communities.
Your favourite paper towel brand may be cut from Canada's boreal forest
A new report suggests many paper towel brands Canadians use are cut from the boreal forest.
Sask. man took officer's gun and shot him, agency says
A man who died in a confrontation at a Saskatchewan police station gained control of an officer's gun before he was shot, according to a provincial agency that investigates police-involved incidents.
Newfoundland fishermen get 'best news' on northern cod stocks in a generation
A technical change in assessment has provided good news on the health of Newfoundland’s northern cod stock. That has some fishermen dreaming of the future.
Atlantic
-
U.S. climate article predicts snow deficit for Maritimes for upcoming El Nino winter
A new article from the climate branch of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration of the US government correlates El Nino winters to below average snowfall for the Maritimes.
-
N.B. family hopes inquest will give answers on daughter’s death
The family of 16-year-old Lexi Daken are hoping a public inquest will provide answers into what happened the night the teenager sought mental health help at a Fredericton hospital emergency room almost three years ago.
-
New Brunswick communities take next step in pondering new local police force
One area in New Brunswick is taking its musings about a new local police force to the next level.
Toronto
-
'He's so evil': Mother of Toronto toddler who died after eating poisoned breakfast cereal speaks out after sentencing hearing
The mother of a Toronto toddler who died after eating breakfast cereal laced with sodium nitrite said there are 'so many questions' left unanswered following a hearing in a downtown courtroom that saw the man responsible sentenced to life in prison.
-
Woman says she feels 'insecure' in Toronto after being unable to report antisemitic graffiti
A Jewish woman says she feels 'insecure' in her own city after receiving no response to her repeated calls about antisemitic graffiti spotted at a bus stop Thursday afternoon.
-
Bed bugs detected at CRA office building in Toronto
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is investigating the detection of bed bugs in a Toronto office building.
Montreal
-
65,000 Quebec teachers to launch indefinite strike Nov. 23
Some 65,000 teachers in Quebec will begin their indefinite general strike on Nov. 23 as their unions decry "suffering" among staff and "incomprehension" in government.
-
Quebecer describes nightmare Morocco trip that left 200 sick, 15 hospitalized
An all-women's trip through the Moroccan desert took a dark turn last week after hundreds of travellers fell seriously ill during their expedition.
-
Is French really declining in Quebec? It depends how you look at it, experts say
The decline of the French language is a familiar rallying cry for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) — but how true is it? Experts say it depends on who counts as a francophone.
Northern Ontario
-
‘It’s a silent city’: Ukrainian-Jewish teen escapes war zones in Ukraine and Israel, finds safety in Canada
17-year-old Yeva Korotkykh can finally rest easy in northern Ontario knowing she’s not hearing sirens, gun shots or explosions after fleeing both Ukraine and Isreal.
-
Proposed class action lawsuit filed against Canadian maker of popular weight loss drug Ozempic
A proposed class action lawsuit has been filed in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the Canadian manufacturer of Ozempic didn’t warn prospective patients about possible complications.
-
Northern Ont. police perform traffic stop, find assault suspect and $65K in drugs
A 36-year-old North Bay man has been charged with assault, forcible confinement, drug trafficking and several other offences related to incidents in September and a traffic stop Thursday, police say.
London
-
One person dead after crash involving dirt bike in Elgin County: OPP
Emergency responders were called to Marsh Line, west of Dutton, Friday evening for reports of a serious collision.
-
No NCR defence: Accused in truck attack on London, Ont. family cannot argue mental defect
A Windsor jury learned Friday Nathaniel Veltman cannot argue he is not criminally responsible (NCR) because of his mental illnesses.
-
'Don't ignore us, don't silence us': Western's women's hockey team to boycott games and practices
The controversy surrounding the Western Mustangs women's hockey team continues to grow. A letter penned by the team and addressed to school president Alan Shepard said players will now boycott all games and practices.
Winnipeg
-
New CFIB report reveals rise in crime impacting small businesses
A new report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) suggests small businesses in Manitoba are seeing an increase in criminal activity.
-
'The city continues to grow': Mayor calls for zoning changes to fast track housing construction
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham is calling for changes to the city's zoning process in order to fast track housing construction.
-
Winnipeg Humane Society at capacity for dogs, offering adoption discounts
The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) is currently overcapacity for dogs, and looking for people to come and adopt some new furry friends.
Kitchener
-
'A child is going to die here': Calls for change at Norfolk County crosswalk
Family, friends and residents are calling for changes at a Norfolk County crosswalk after a 15-year-old student was struck by a SUV last week and left badly injured.
-
Another youth charged for damaging Pride flag at Kitchener high school
A fifth youth is facing charges in connection to a hate-motivated incident at a Kitchener high school
-
'We are facing a crisis in family medicine': College of family physicians warns of worsening crisis
What needs to be done to address the physician shortage.
Calgary
-
Alberta should expect 'complex and multi-year process' if it leaves CPP: Freeland
If Alberta wants to leave the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and create its own, it should be prepared for a long and complicated process according to Canada’s finance minister, who met with her provincial counterparts on Friday.
-
Caught on camera: Calgary poppy box stolen from Shawnessy gas station
Calgary police are investigating the theft of a poppy box in the city's southeast earlier this week.
-
2.2 million hectares burned in Alberta wildfire season that blazed fast and furious early
Seventy-two wildfires were burning in Alberta on Friday, even as the province marked the official end of the wildfire season.
Saskatoon
-
'Not tasting one day of real jail': Criminal defence lawyer calls Dawn Walker sentence 'very, very light'
The jail sentence for a Saskatoon woman who abducted her son and staged their disappearance is “very, very light,” according to criminal defence lawyer Ari Goldkind.
-
Poilievre supportive of Saskatchewan's renewed push against carbon tax
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he agrees with the Saskatchewan Party’s position to push against federal carbon pricing.
-
Saskatoon to put 3 parcels of riverfront land on the market
City administration says it plans to release three plots of land in River Landing.
Edmonton
-
2.2 million hectares burned in Alberta wildfire season that blazed fast and furious early
Seventy-two wildfires were burning in Alberta on Friday, even as the province marked the official end of the wildfire season.
-
Alberta UCP policy resolutions take aim at parental rights, medical mandates and supervised consumption sites
Alberta's United Conservative Party is set to hold its annual convention in Calgary this weekend and its members are expected to debate and vote on a number of new policies.
-
Hundreds of Canadians, their families could leave Gaza 'as early as Sunday': Global Affairs email
Canadians in the Gaza Strip could leave via Egypt in a matter of days and potentially as soon as Sunday, recent communications from Global Affairs Canada suggest.
Vancouver
-
Crown's attempt to enforce Vancouver snow removal bylaw dismissed on appeal
When a provincial court judge ruled that a Vancouver homeowner had not violated the city's snow removal bylaw – even though there was snow visible on the sidewalk in photos submitted as evidence – Crown prosecutors appealed to the B.C. Supreme Court. They lost.
-
Video shows driver plowing through pro-Palestinian blockade in East Vancouver
Police are investigating after a minivan plowed through a pro-Palestinian protest that was blocking traffic in East Vancouver on Friday.
-
Vancouver college instructor who praised Hamas attacks at rally breaks silence
A group called United in Struggle has shared the first public statements from a Vancouver college instructor placed on leave for comments she made at a pro-Palestinian rally in the city last weekend.
Regina
-
Sask. man took officer's gun and shot him, agency says
A man who died in a confrontation at a Saskatchewan police station gained control of an officer's gun before he was shot, according to a provincial agency that investigates police-involved incidents.
-
Poilievre supportive of Saskatchewan's renewed push against carbon tax
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said he agrees with the Saskatchewan Party’s position to push against federal carbon pricing.
-
'In droves': Regina neighbourhood pushing back against proposed high rise building
Approximately 200 Douglas Park residents filled a school gym Thursday night for an information meeting regarding a proposed development in the area.