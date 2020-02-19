OTTAWA -- Transit fares will continue to be frozen on OC Transpo.

Transportation Services John Manconi told the Transit Commission that fare freeze will remain in place until the issues with the Confederation Line are “stabilized.”

As part of the 2020 budget, Council froze OC Transpo fares until Mar. 31, 2020.

Last week, Council voted to extend the fare freeze and gave senior city staff the power to decide when the freeze will be lifted.

The 2020 City of Ottawa budget recommended a 2.5 per cent fare hike on Jan. 1.