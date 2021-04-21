OTTAWA -- An OC Transpo operator has tested positive for COVID-19, the 107th positive case of novel coronavirus at Ottawa's transit service since the start of the pandemic.

In a memo to Council Wednesday evening, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said OC Transpo received confirmation that an operator tested positive for COVID-19.

Their last day of work was April 16, and the employee has been self-isolating at home.

OC Transpo is working with Ottawa Public Health and are conducting contact tracing of individuals who have, or may have been, in close contact with an employee.

Manconi says Ottawa Public Health has advised that the key dates are the 48-hour period prior to the onset of symptoms; in this case April 15 and 16.

The employee operated buses #8177 and #8140 on April 15 and buses #8056 and #8133 on Friday, April 16.

April 15, 2021

Worked from 6:42 a.m. to 9:44 a.m.

Bus #8177

Route # 231 Viseneau/Innes 7:10 a.m. to Blair Station 7:38 a.m.

Route # 39 Millennium Park 8:04 a.m. to La Cite 8:45 a.m.

Route # 39 Trim Park & Ride 9:11 a.m. to Blair Station 9:34 a.m.

Worked from 2:14 p.m. to 6:32 p.m.

Bus #8140

Route # 111 Carleton University 2:42 p.m. to Baseline Station 3:27 p.m.

Route # 257 Tunney’s Pasture Station 3:41 p.m. to Bridgestone/Foxhall 4:33 p.m.

Route # 257 Tunney’s Pasture Station 5:11 p.m. to Bridgestone/Foxhall 6:03 p.m.

April 16, 2021

Worked from 6:42 a.m. to 9:44 a.m.

Bus #8057

Route # 231 Viseneau/Innes 7:10 a.m. to Blair Station 7:38 a.m.

Route # 39 Millennium Park 8:04 a.m. to La Cite 8:45 a.m.

Route # 39 Trim Park & Ride 9:11 a.m. to Blair Station 9:34 a.m.

Worked from 2:14 p.m. to 6:32 p.m.

Bus #8133

Route # 111 Carleton University 2:42 p.m. to Baseline Station 3:27 p.m.

Route # 257 Tunney’s Pasture Station 3:41 p.m. to Bridgestone/Foxhall 4:33 p.m.

Route # 257 Tunney’s Pasture Station 5:11 p.m. to Bridgestone/Foxhall 6:03 p.m.

COVID-19 at OC Transpo

The Transit Commission was told Wednesday morning that since the start of the pandemic, 106 OC Transpo staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 80 employees have recovered and are back to work.

Wednesday evening's case is the 107th case at OC Transpo since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Earlier this week, OC Transpo said 34 employees tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1 and April 18.